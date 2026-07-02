Prospect Financial Services LLC Acquires 9,895 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 156.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,201 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.5% of Prospect Financial Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Prospect Financial Services LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $143.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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