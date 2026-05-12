Provident Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Provident Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,830 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 92,361 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $154.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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