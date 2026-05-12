Provident Investment Management Inc. Takes $945,000 Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW

Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,935 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $945,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Douglas Dynamics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,478,522 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $48,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,815 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,165 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,752 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 280,469 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company's stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher E. Bernauer sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $37,028.09. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $393,844.23. This represents a 8.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon J. Sisulak sold 977 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $41,629.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at $606,425.52. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company's stock.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

PLOW stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.25 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-3.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Douglas Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Freedom Capital downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital set a $48.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $56.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Douglas Dynamics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Douglas Dynamics wasn't on the list.

While Douglas Dynamics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here