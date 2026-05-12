Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Has $828,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 163.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $13,450,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,701,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,297,000. Finally, Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $7,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $458.79 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.98 and a 1 year high of $469.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $748.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $280.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $388.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 304,672 shares of company stock worth $70,135,070 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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