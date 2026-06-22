Purpose Unlimited Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $297,293,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at $518,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at about $163,057,000.

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Sandisk Price Performance

SNDK opened at $2,184.75 on Monday. Sandisk Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2,191.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94 and a beta of 4.88. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,424.27 and its 200 day moving average is $818.73.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Sandisk's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNDK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Arete Research raised Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,580.67.

View Our Latest Report on SNDK

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,954,752. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

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