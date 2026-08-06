Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. $PRSU Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:PRSU - Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,583 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 118,059 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.61% of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality worth $26,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRSU. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 803.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 4,831.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRSU shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Stock Performance

PRSU opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.49 million for the quarter. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Inc NYSE: PRSU is a travel and leisure company focused on delivering immersive experiences at some of North America’s most celebrated destinations. The company’s core operations span scenic attractions such as mountain gondolas and tramways, alpine lodges and wilderness excursions, as well as complementary dining venues that showcase regional flavors. By integrating guided tours, wildlife viewing and seasonal activities, Pursuit aims to create memorable experiences for both individual and group travelers.

In the mountain segment, Pursuit operates marquee attractions including the Banff Gondola and Jasper SkyTram in Canada’s Rocky Mountains, supported by on-site accommodations like Emerald Lake Lodge.

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