PVH Corp. $PVH Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH - Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,823 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 26,569 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of PVH worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PVH alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 79.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,500 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 245,740 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 406,536 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,246,000 after buying an additional 189,666 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,127,646 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $142,595,000 after buying an additional 164,343 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PVH by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 652,967 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $43,762,000 after buying an additional 159,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,825,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore set a $79.00 target price on PVH and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

PVH Stock Performance

PVH opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business's 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average is $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 1.76%.The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. PVH has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.10 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About PVH

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PVH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PVH wasn't on the list.

While PVH currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here