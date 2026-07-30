PVH Corp. $PVH Shares Sold by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. decreased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH - Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,305 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 18,663 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in PVH were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in PVH by 513.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 70,300.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PVH. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore set a $79.00 price target on PVH and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PVH

PVH Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of PVH opened at $88.40 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.23.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 1.76%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. PVH has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.10 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About PVH

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

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