Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in PVH Corp. $PVH

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH - Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,768,906 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 425,723 shares during the quarter. PVH makes up about 1.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 12.59% of PVH worth $402,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in PVH by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,940 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in PVH by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,552 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $79.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of PVH from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PVH from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PVH

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $75.62 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $84.75 and its 200-day moving average is $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PVH had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. PVH has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.10 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. PVH's payout ratio is 4.75%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

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