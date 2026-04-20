Q3 Asset Management Acquires 182,719 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

Q3 Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ - Free Report) by 353.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,413 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 182,719 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ comprises approximately 2.8% of Q3 Asset Management's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management's holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 25 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts: Sign Up

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $58.59 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.53. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments. ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors) provides the investment advisory and management services for the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ProShares UltraPro QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ProShares UltraPro QQQ wasn't on the list.

While ProShares UltraPro QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here