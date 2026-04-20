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Q3 Asset Management Acquires 182,719 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
ProShares UltraPro QQQ logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Q3 Asset Management boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 353.5%, adding 182,719 shares to hold 234,413 shares worth about $12.36 million, making TQQQ roughly 2.8% of its portfolio and its fourth-largest holding.
  • ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is a 3x daily NASDAQ-100 leveraged ETF and remains highly volatile (beta 3.53), trading in the past 12 months between $20.12 and $60.69 with a market cap near $32.03 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Q3 Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ - Free Report) by 353.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,413 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 182,719 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ comprises approximately 2.8% of Q3 Asset Management's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management's holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 25 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $58.59 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.53. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments. ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors) provides the investment advisory and management services for the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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