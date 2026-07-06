QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,363 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,332,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,620,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 119,263 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 458,666 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $81,293,961.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,901,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,598,971. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $700.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Melius Research set a $565.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group is still benefiting from surging AI server demand, with a $51.3 billion backlog and an ongoing infrastructure refresh cycle supporting the company’s fiscal 2027 outlook. Article Title

Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group is still benefiting from surging AI server demand, with a $51.3 billion backlog and an ongoing infrastructure refresh cycle supporting the company’s fiscal 2027 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Dell is also seeing international manufacturing and local AI demand tailwinds, with reports that most servers are now made in India as demand rises in that market. Article Title

Dell is also seeing international manufacturing and local AI demand tailwinds, with reports that most servers are now made in India as demand rises in that market. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage from Dell Technologies World highlighted the company’s Microsoft partnership and hybrid-cloud positioning, reinforcing the long-term AI and enterprise infrastructure narrative. Article Title

Coverage from Dell Technologies World highlighted the company’s Microsoft partnership and hybrid-cloud positioning, reinforcing the long-term AI and enterprise infrastructure narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary says Dell has run up too far, too fast, suggesting the stock may be vulnerable after its sharp rally. Article Title

Some commentary says Dell has run up too far, too fast, suggesting the stock may be vulnerable after its sharp rally. Negative Sentiment: Several pieces point to profit-taking and a downgrade, with analysts warning that Dell’s valuation may be stretched and that investors may want to lock in gains. Article Title

Several pieces point to profit-taking and a downgrade, with analysts warning that Dell’s valuation may be stretched and that investors may want to lock in gains. Negative Sentiment: Dell shares also fell as AI-linked stocks sold off broadly on fears that chip demand tied to the AI boom could be cooling, which weighed on the stock despite its business-specific strength. Article Title

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $394.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $255.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $469.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.59.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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