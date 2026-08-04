Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $11.61 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,367 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 984,801 shares of the software giant's stock worth $364,544,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,620 shares of the software giant's stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the software giant's stock worth $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.9% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 39,675 shares of the software giant's stock worth $14,686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total value of $1,812,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,122,009.12. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,762 shares of company stock worth $10,508,361. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $487.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $399.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.57. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $349.20 and a 1-year high of $553.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software giant reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.50. Microsoft had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $90.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

More Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $620.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $556.00 to $555.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Forty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $558.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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