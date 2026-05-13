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Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
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Key Points

  • Madison Asset Management LLC increased its Qualcomm stake by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, buying 93,678 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 202,944 shares valued at about $34.7 million.
  • Qualcomm’s latest quarterly results topped expectations, with EPS of $2.65 versus the $2.56 consensus and revenue of $10.60 billion, though revenue was still down 3.5% year over year.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.92 per share and authorized a $20 billion stock buyback program, signaling confidence in its cash generation and valuation.
  • Interested in Qualcomm? Here are five stocks we like better.

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,944 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 93,678 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $34,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Qualcomm by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Evercore set a $179.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Friday. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $180.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Trading Down 11.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $210.31 on Wednesday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $247.90. The company's 50 day moving average is $143.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.02. The company has a market cap of $221.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $33,024.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,566. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

About Qualcomm

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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