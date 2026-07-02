Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,472 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up 1.2% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $39,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,632,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $654.00 to $857.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $627.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $692.00 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $363.01 and a 12-month high of $788.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $709.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Quanta Services

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Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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