Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Acquired by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,446 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $11,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 765,822 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 69.3% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,017,123 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $384,554,000 after acquiring an additional 416,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,519,079,000 after acquiring an additional 386,937 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 376.5% in the fourth quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 422,486 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $178,264,000 after acquiring an additional 333,817 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 29.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,283 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $342,428,000 after acquiring an additional 189,134 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. This represents a 61.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Quanta Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $708.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $766.12 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $320.56 and a one year high of $788.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $603.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.59. The company has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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