Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 98,093 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,791 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 98,093 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,906,061,000 after buying an additional 3,900,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,937,928 shares of the company's stock worth $679,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,642,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $618,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,515,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 2.4%

SOFI opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business's revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: SoFi’s second-quarter performance supports the growth thesis: adjusted net revenue increased roughly 40% year over year, loan originations reached a record, and member and product adoption continued to rise. The company also reported quarterly revenue above expectations and raised its 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $4.75 billion-$4.85 billion. SoFi Q2: The One-Stop Shop Held Through A Funding Freeze

SoFi’s second-quarter performance supports the growth thesis: adjusted net revenue increased roughly 40% year over year, loan originations reached a record, and member and product adoption continued to rise. The company also reported quarterly revenue above expectations and raised its 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $4.75 billion-$4.85 billion. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bullish commentators argue that the selloff has created an attractive entry point. They point to SoFi’s approximately 6.1% risk-adjusted loan margin, excess capital that can be redeployed, and long-term return-on-tangible-common-equity potential of 20%-30%, compared with roughly 7% currently. SoFi's Price Has Already Made A Call Its Earnings Haven't

Analysts and bullish commentators argue that the selloff has created an attractive entry point. They point to SoFi’s approximately 6.1% risk-adjusted loan margin, excess capital that can be redeployed, and long-term return-on-tangible-common-equity potential of 20%-30%, compared with roughly 7% currently. Positive Sentiment: SoFi expanded its private-market investment offerings with three funds from CAZ Investments and AngelList Asset Management. The products provide exposure to areas including artificial intelligence, fintech, healthcare and defense, potentially increasing engagement and diversifying the company’s financial-services ecosystem. SoFi Expands Access to Private Markets

SoFi expanded its private-market investment offerings with three funds from CAZ Investments and AngelList Asset Management. The products provide exposure to areas including artificial intelligence, fintech, healthcare and defense, potentially increasing engagement and diversifying the company’s financial-services ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: SoFi’s “one-stop shop” model reportedly held up during a funding freeze, reinforcing the argument that its diversified platform can support growth across market conditions. However, the stock’s high beta and elevated valuation leave it sensitive to changes in risk appetite. Why It’s Time to Buy the Dip in SoFi Stock

SoFi’s “one-stop shop” model reportedly held up during a funding freeze, reinforcing the argument that its diversified platform can support growth across market conditions. However, the stock’s high beta and elevated valuation leave it sensitive to changes in risk appetite. Negative Sentiment: Technology Platform revenue rose sequentially but remained down year over year, with Galileo margins deteriorating. Management maintained its EBITDA and earnings guidance despite raising revenue guidance, suggesting that reinvestment may limit near-term profitability. Wall Street also remains cautious after the stock’s substantial decline from its 52-week high. SoFi's Next Rally Depends On One Missing Ingredient

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $188,299.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 367,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,321,244.32. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $1,815,746.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 895,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,682.42. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,822. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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