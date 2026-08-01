Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,843 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 67,301 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Atmos Energy worth $32,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $192.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $186.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $173.12 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $173.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $192.51.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.10. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Atmos Energy's payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

See Also

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