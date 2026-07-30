Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 194,745 Shares of PTC Inc. $PTC

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,056 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 194,745 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.35% of PTC worth $56,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 2,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 226 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $184,462.30. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings cut PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 target price on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $172.50.

View Our Latest Report on PTC

Key PTC News

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised. PTC increased its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $7.87–$8.42, above the prior consensus estimate of $7.72, and raised revenue guidance to approximately $2.69–$2.75 billion. The company also increased ARR guidance while reaffirming cash-flow expectations. PTC Announces Third Fiscal Quarter 2026 Results

PTC increased its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $7.87–$8.42, above the prior consensus estimate of $7.72, and raised revenue guidance to approximately $2.69–$2.75 billion. The company also increased ARR guidance while reaffirming cash-flow expectations. Positive Sentiment: Recurring revenue and cash flow remained strong. Constant-currency ARR, excluding divested businesses, rose 9.1% year over year and exceeded the high end of management’s guidance. Operating cash flow reached $260.6 million and free cash flow was $249.3 million, both ahead of guidance targets.

Constant-currency ARR, excluding divested businesses, rose 9.1% year over year and exceeded the high end of management’s guidance. Operating cash flow reached $260.6 million and free cash flow was $249.3 million, both ahead of guidance targets. Positive Sentiment: Large share repurchases supported the stock. PTC repurchased approximately $525 million of shares during the quarter, pushing fiscal-year buybacks above the high end of its stated target and potentially boosting per-share results.

PTC repurchased approximately $525 million of shares during the quarter, pushing fiscal-year buybacks above the high end of its stated target and potentially boosting per-share results. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted EPS narrowly exceeded some analyst estimates. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, compared with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. However, EPS declined from $1.64 a year earlier; reported GAAP diluted EPS was $1.03.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, compared with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. However, EPS declined from $1.64 a year earlier; reported GAAP diluted EPS was $1.03. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue missed expectations and declined year over year. Revenue was approximately $600 million, below the roughly $612 million consensus estimate and down 6.8% from the prior-year period. PTC’s fourth-quarter revenue outlook of $630–$690 million also brackets consensus near $657 million, while the EPS range of $1.63–$2.21 includes estimates of $1.73.

PTC Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of PTC opened at $132.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.50 and a 12-month high of $219.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $126.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $600.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $611.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.420 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.630-2.210 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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