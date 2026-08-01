Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 231,330 Shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA - Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,223,071 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 231,330 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $26,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get BBVA alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBVA. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,927 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 63,880 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,639 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 92,843 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,923 shares of the bank's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the bank's stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 44.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,881 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 22,284 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:BBVA opened at $27.89 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company's 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BBVA. Barclays lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria NYSE: BBVA is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain's largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA's core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria wasn't on the list.

While Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here