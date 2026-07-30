Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 321,824 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) by 142.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,095 shares of the medical device company's stock after buying an additional 321,824 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.40% of Globus Medical worth $47,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 337 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,545 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company's stock.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.9%

GMED stock opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.76. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $101.40.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $759.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.35 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business's revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $2,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 510,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,201,733. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.08.

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Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

Further Reading

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