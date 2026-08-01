Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM - Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,114 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 35,025 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $32,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,497,494,000 after acquiring an additional 86,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Toyota Motor by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,421,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,378,000 after acquiring an additional 279,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,465,611 shares of the company's stock worth $280,064,000 after purchasing an additional 67,943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,468 shares of the company's stock worth $200,925,000 after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 532,334 shares of the company's stock worth $113,951,000 after purchasing an additional 66,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $189.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $246.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock's 50-day moving average is $178.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.02. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 1-year low of $166.10 and a 1-year high of $248.90.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.59%.The business had revenue of $76.81 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 20.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $290.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Toyota Motor

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota's operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company's product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

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