Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Free Report) by 126.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,963 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock after buying an additional 263,478 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 386,384 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 10.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,560 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 29.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 64,534 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 57.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company's stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Rivian Automotive
Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Rivian’s second-quarter loss narrowed, while revenue benefited from higher deliveries, software growth and regulatory credits. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, with accelerating momentum toward the R2 launch supporting investor confidence. RIVN Q2 Earnings Beat on Software Growth, Regulatory Credits
- Positive Sentiment: Software and services revenue reportedly grew 37%, helped by Rivian’s Volkswagen partnership. The business carries substantially higher margins than vehicle sales and could help offset costs associated with launching and scaling the R2. Rivian Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript Why Rivian Is Poised to Soar. Hint: It’s Not All R2 Hype.
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains focused on Rivian’s execution, the R2 production ramp and the company’s path toward sustainable profitability. The raised outlook is encouraging, but investors still need evidence that the improvement can continue beyond the launch period. Analysts Offer Insights on Rivian Automotive
- Negative Sentiment: Rivian’s quarterly improvement relied partly on regulatory credits and other factors that may not be recurring. That raises questions about the underlying profitability of vehicle operations and could limit the market’s reaction to the earnings beat. Rivian’s Improving Quarter Leaned on Help That Is Running Out
- Negative Sentiment: The company issued additional shares in July to raise capital. While the financing strengthens liquidity for the R2 ramp, it dilutes existing shareholders and highlights Rivian’s continuing funding needs. Why Rivian Stock Fell 12% Last Month
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $522,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 922,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,834,290. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,023 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $128,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 887,007 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,112. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 68,385 shares of company stock worth $1,125,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company's stock.
Rivian Automotive Price Performance
NASDAQ RIVN opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.61. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.10. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $22.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIVN. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.95.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RIVN
Rivian Automotive Profile
(Free Report
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Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.
Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.
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