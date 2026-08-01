Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $25.76 Million Stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,539 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 21,860 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Labcorp worth $25,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Labcorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,535 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $124,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Labcorp by 106.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,981 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Labcorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,010 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $534,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Labcorp by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,974 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Labcorp by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,356,825 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,343,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, EVP Kathryn W. Kyle sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.89, for a total transaction of $201,084.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,006,212.57. This represents a 16.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Bryan T. Vaughn sold 234 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $66,968.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,930,637.74. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 6,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,696 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Labcorp Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of LH opened at $309.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $244.52 and a one year high of $316.11. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $274.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.21. Labcorp had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 6.99%.The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.100-18.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Labcorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Labcorp News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Labcorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Labcorp exceeded expectations in the second quarter, reporting adjusted EPS of $4.99 versus the $4.78 analyst consensus and revenue of $3.73 billion versus estimates of $3.71 billion. Revenue increased 5.8% year over year, supported by steady diagnostic-testing demand and growth in drug-development services. Reuters article

Labcorp exceeded expectations in the second quarter, reporting adjusted EPS of $4.99 versus the $4.78 analyst consensus and revenue of $3.73 billion versus estimates of $3.71 billion. Revenue increased 5.8% year over year, supported by steady diagnostic-testing demand and growth in drug-development services. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $18.10-$18.55, above the roughly $17.99-$18.00 consensus, while forecasting revenue of approximately $14.71 billion-$14.83 billion. Diagnostics Laboratories revenue rose 5.5%, and Biopharma Laboratory Services revenue increased 6.5%. Labcorp second-quarter results

The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $18.10-$18.55, above the roughly $17.99-$18.00 consensus, while forecasting revenue of approximately $14.71 billion-$14.83 billion. Diagnostics Laboratories revenue rose 5.5%, and Biopharma Laboratory Services revenue increased 6.5%. Positive Sentiment: Labcorp expanded its share-repurchase authorization by $1 billion, repurchased $353.8 million of stock during the quarter and paid $58.7 million in dividends. Truist Financial also raised its price target from $320 to $350 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying further upside from recent levels. Benzinga reference

Labcorp expanded its share-repurchase authorization by $1 billion, repurchased $353.8 million of stock during the quarter and paid $58.7 million in dividends. Truist Financial also raised its price target from $320 to $350 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying further upside from recent levels. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted continued investment in oncology, consumer health and technology initiatives. The earnings call transcripts provide additional detail on demand trends, margins and the updated outlook. Labcorp Q2 earnings call transcript

Management highlighted continued investment in oncology, consumer health and technology initiatives. The earnings call transcripts provide additional detail on demand trends, margins and the updated outlook. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings and revenue beats, LH shares fell in premarket trading and remain lower in active trading. The reaction indicates that investors may have viewed the results and raised outlook as insufficient relative to elevated expectations and the stock’s recent rally toward its 52-week high. Zacks market reaction

Despite the earnings and revenue beats, LH shares fell in premarket trading and remain lower in active trading. The reaction indicates that investors may have viewed the results and raised outlook as insufficient relative to elevated expectations and the stock’s recent rally toward its 52-week high. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider-trading data shows company insiders made multiple sales and no purchases over the past six months, a potential sentiment headwind, although the transactions do not necessarily reflect management’s outlook. Quiver Quantitative report

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Labcorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $323.27.

Get Our Latest Report on LH

Labcorp Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

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