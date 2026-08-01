Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $26.74 Million Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH - Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,355 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 67,697 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.57% of Choice Hotels International worth $26,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6,416.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHH. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $111.00.

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Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:CHH opened at $111.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average of $108.28. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.67. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $129.88.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 281.98% and a net margin of 21.55%.The business had revenue of $340.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International's payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,868,920. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company's core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

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