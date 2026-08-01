Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $26.99 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 102.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,923 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 160,850 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $26,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 37.4% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 17,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in Nasdaq by 31.4% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 47,298 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Nasdaq by 487.2% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 81,745 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 67,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company's stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.55 and a 12 month high of $101.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company's 50-day moving average price is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.36.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Nasdaq's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, major shareholder Ab Investor acquired 56,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,882,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,439,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,603,103.84. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $1,203,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 128,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,881,214.73. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 41,797 shares of company stock worth $3,926,319 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $113.00 price objective on Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $109.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nasdaq

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

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