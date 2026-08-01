Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN - Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,566,939 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 705,034 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Banco Santander were worth $28,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2,038,075.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,643,158 shares of the bank's stock valued at $63,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,100,768 shares of the bank's stock valued at $42,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 68.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,778,086 shares of the bank's stock valued at $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,109,418 shares of the bank's stock valued at $658,164,000 after buying an additional 1,719,432 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco Santander by 8.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,029 shares of the bank's stock worth $134,605,000 after buying an additional 1,000,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. Weiss Ratings cut Banco Santander from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Santander reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Banco Santander from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAN

Banco Santander Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SAN stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a market cap of $207.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.94%.The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Banco Santander this week:

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA NYSE: SAN is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe's largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group's core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

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