Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 22,431 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,328 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $26,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HII. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,031 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,940 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,634,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,815,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,760 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $124,384,000 after purchasing an additional 152,624 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Huntington Ingalls Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Ingalls Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results significantly exceeded expectations. HII reported adjusted earnings of $5.27 per share versus the $3.79 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.9% year over year to $3.42 billion, above expectations of $3.15 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries Q2 earnings report

HII reported adjusted earnings of $5.27 per share versus the $3.79 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.9% year over year to $3.42 billion, above expectations of $3.15 billion. Positive Sentiment: Shipbuilding demand and backlog strengthened the outlook. Higher ship volumes supported quarterly growth, while new awards lifted backlog to approximately $57.3 billion. Management also forecast fiscal 2026 revenue of $13.2 billion to $13.6 billion, above the roughly $13.0 billion analyst consensus. HII Q2 earnings surpass estimates

Higher ship volumes supported quarterly growth, while new awards lifted backlog to approximately $57.3 billion. Management also forecast fiscal 2026 revenue of $13.2 billion to $13.6 billion, above the roughly $13.0 billion analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: A major submarine-contract opportunity adds long-term visibility. Newport News Shipbuilding, HII’s division, is expected to play a large role in $76.6 billion of U.S. Navy submarine contracts, reinforcing the company’s strategic importance and future workload. Huntington Ingalls awarded Navy submarine contracts

Newport News Shipbuilding, HII’s division, is expected to play a large role in $76.6 billion of U.S. Navy submarine contracts, reinforcing the company’s strategic importance and future workload. Positive Sentiment: Analysts became more constructive. Citigroup raised its price target from $349 to $379 and assigned a “buy” rating, while Wolfe Research upgraded HII to “outperform” with a $364 target. These targets imply additional upside based on the referenced share price.

Citigroup raised its price target from $349 to $379 and assigned a “buy” rating, while Wolfe Research upgraded HII to “outperform” with a $364 target. These targets imply additional upside based on the referenced share price. Neutral Sentiment: HII declared a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record August 28. The dividend supports shareholder returns but is unlikely to be the primary driver of the current move.

HII declared a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record August 28. The dividend supports shareholder returns but is unlikely to be the primary driver of the current move. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary cautioned that operational improvements may not translate into rapid growth, highlighting execution and capacity constraints as risks despite the stronger backlog and contract pipeline. Huntington Ingalls operations and growth analysis

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE:HII opened at $327.24 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $290.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.00 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.25.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.48. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $1,118,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,595.78. This represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $349.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $376.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HII

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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