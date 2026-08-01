Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 432,415 Shares of CubeSmart $CUBE

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report) by 115.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,353 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 432,415 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.36% of CubeSmart worth $29,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company's stock.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The business's 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $286.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.41%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. CubeSmart's payout ratio is presently 149.30%.

Key CubeSmart News

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE Stock is a Smart Pullback Play

Here are the key news stories impacting CubeSmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: CubeSmart raised its 2026 adjusted earnings guidance to $2.54-$2.60 per share. The midpoint is close to the $2.58 analyst consensus and signals continued confidence in operating performance. CubeSmart Raises 2026 Guidance After Solid Quarter

CubeSmart raised its 2026 adjusted earnings guidance to $2.54-$2.60 per share. The midpoint is close to the $2.58 analyst consensus and signals continued confidence in operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue reached $286.5 million, exceeding analysts’ $281.1 million estimate and increasing 1.5% year over year. The revenue beat likely helped offset concerns about weaker per-share results. CubeSmart Second-Quarter Earnings

Second-quarter revenue reached $286.5 million, exceeding analysts’ $281.1 million estimate and increasing 1.5% year over year. The revenue beat likely helped offset concerns about weaker per-share results. Positive Sentiment: Management projected third-quarter 2026 earnings of $0.64-$0.66 per share, broadly in line with the $0.65 consensus estimate, suggesting results are expected to remain stable. CubeSmart Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management projected third-quarter 2026 earnings of $0.64-$0.66 per share, broadly in line with the $0.65 consensus estimate, suggesting results are expected to remain stable. Neutral Sentiment: Net income attributable to common shareholders was $89.6 million. The company’s outlook and revenue performance provided a constructive signal, but operating growth remained modest. CubeSmart Q2 2026 Earnings

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $89.6 million. The company’s outlook and revenue performance provided a constructive signal, but operating growth remained modest. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter FFO was $0.63 per share, below the $0.64 consensus and down from $0.65 a year earlier. Reported EPS of $0.39 also missed the $0.64 analyst estimate, creating a potential headwind for the stock. CubeSmart Q2 FFO Miss Estimates

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on CubeSmart from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised CubeSmart from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CUBE

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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