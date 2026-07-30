Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO - Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762,902 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 124,786 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.87% of Qorvo worth $59,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Qorvo NASDAQ: QRVO Will Be One Wild Buy

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,204,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,430,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Qorvo by 16,066.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 814,630 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $74,197,000 after buying an additional 809,591 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,594,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 12,037.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 542,786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $45,871,000 after buying an additional 538,314 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QRVO

Qorvo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qorvo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qorvo reported adjusted earnings of $1.64 per share, well above the $1.11 consensus estimate, while revenue of approximately $784.8 million also exceeded expectations. Growth in High-Performance Analog products and cost controls helped improve profitability despite weaker smartphone-related sales. Qorvo Beats Q1 Earnings Estimates Despite Lower Year-over-Year Revenues

Qorvo reported adjusted earnings of $1.64 per share, well above the $1.11 consensus estimate, while revenue of approximately $784.8 million also exceeded expectations. Growth in High-Performance Analog products and cost controls helped improve profitability despite weaker smartphone-related sales. Positive Sentiment: The company raised or reaffirmed its fiscal 2027 outlook at approximately $7.00 in EPS, above the roughly $6.69 analyst expectation, supporting the longer-term earnings case.

The company raised or reaffirmed its fiscal 2027 outlook at approximately $7.00 in EPS, above the roughly $6.69 analyst expectation, supporting the longer-term earnings case. Positive Sentiment: Qorvo and Skyworks unveiled a leadership team for their planned combination. The transaction could create scale and cost synergies, while regulatory approvals are reportedly progressing. Skyworks and Qorvo Unveil Leadership Team for Planned Merger

Qorvo and Skyworks unveiled a leadership team for their planned combination. The transaction could create scale and cost synergies, while regulatory approvals are reportedly progressing. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts broadly acknowledged the solid quarter but remain on the sidelines until the Skyworks merger closes. UBS raised its target to $96 while maintaining Hold, and Susquehanna reiterated Hold with an $80 target, citing valuation concerns. UBS Maintains Hold on Qorvo

Analysts broadly acknowledged the solid quarter but remain on the sidelines until the Skyworks merger closes. UBS raised its target to $96 while maintaining Hold, and Susquehanna reiterated Hold with an $80 target, citing valuation concerns. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue declined about 4.2% from the prior year, reflecting softer mobile and smartphone demand. Citi lowered its price target from $100 to $95 and kept a Neutral rating, reinforcing concerns about near-term growth. Qorvo Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Quarterly revenue declined about 4.2% from the prior year, reflecting softer mobile and smartphone demand. Citi lowered its price target from $100 to $95 and kept a Neutral rating, reinforcing concerns about near-term growth. Negative Sentiment: The planned merger introduces execution, regulatory, financing, and integration risks. Continued insider selling reported over the past six months may also weigh on investor confidence.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 57,957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $5,818,882.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,880 shares in the company, valued at $32,115,952. The trade was a 15.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 71,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,103,800. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,966,127 shares of company stock valued at $198,911,103. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $89.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business's 50 day moving average is $94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.71. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.92 and a twelve month high of $109.49.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.53. Qorvo had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.95%.The business had revenue of $784.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $743.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo's product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

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