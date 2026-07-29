Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Genpact Limited $G

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595,073 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 317,391 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.94% of Genpact worth $59,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of G. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $3,258,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,835 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Genpact by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 145,336 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 34,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,048 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Up 7.6%

G opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $48.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 11.04%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Genpact's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Genpact from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Genpact

About Genpact

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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