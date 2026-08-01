Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Melius Research set a $660.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $1,250.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $529.46.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $476.15 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.22 and a 1 year high of $584.73. The stock has a market cap of $776.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.12 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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