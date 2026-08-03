Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574,452 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 138,063 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Rathbones Group PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $451,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $2,232,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $356.65 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $355.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $4.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.70 and a fifty-two week high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The company's revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $445.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $410.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI and cloud growth are supporting the stock. Investors are responding to evidence that Alphabet’s large AI investments can drive revenue and profits. Google Cloud continues to be a key valuation driver, while the company’s custom AI chips are increasingly viewed as credible alternatives to Nvidia’s products. Alphabet and Amazon custom AI chips

Investors are responding to evidence that Alphabet’s large AI investments can drive revenue and profits. Google Cloud continues to be a key valuation driver, while the company’s custom AI chips are increasingly viewed as credible alternatives to Nvidia’s products. Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals and bullish positioning remain supportive. Alphabet recently reported quarterly revenue of $119.8 billion, up 24.2% year over year, and exceeded consensus EPS expectations. Analysts remain broadly positive, while investors purchased approximately 275,667 call options Friday—about 33% above average daily call volume.

Alphabet recently reported quarterly revenue of $119.8 billion, up 24.2% year over year, and exceeded consensus EPS expectations. Analysts remain broadly positive, while investors purchased approximately 275,667 call options Friday—about 33% above average daily call volume. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise AI partnerships could expand Google Cloud demand. Alphabet’s Gemini models are being integrated into Oracle’s enterprise software, and the company is reportedly backing financing for an Anthropic data center. These developments could generate additional demand for Alphabet’s cloud infrastructure and AI services.

Alphabet’s Gemini models are being integrated into Oracle’s enterprise software, and the company is reportedly backing financing for an Anthropic data center. These developments could generate additional demand for Alphabet’s cloud infrastructure and AI services. Neutral Sentiment: Capital spending remains the central investment debate. Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to $195 billion–$205 billion. The spending is intended to capture AI demand, but investors are watching whether future revenue growth will justify the scale of the investment.

Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to $195 billion–$205 billion. The spending is intended to capture AI demand, but investors are watching whether future revenue growth will justify the scale of the investment. Negative Sentiment: AI spending is weighing on cash flow. A sharp increase in infrastructure investment reportedly pushed free cash flow negative in the latest quarter, while rising memory and data-center costs could increase future depreciation and pressure margins. AI buildout costs

A sharp increase in infrastructure investment reportedly pushed free cash flow negative in the latest quarter, while rising memory and data-center costs could increase future depreciation and pressure margins. Negative Sentiment: Google withdrew its Earth AI feature after misinformation concerns. The one-day-old feature allowed fabricated AI images inside Google Earth, and its cancellation highlights reputational and product-governance risks. Google Earth AI feature cancellation

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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