Ravenstone Capital Management Inc. Has $13.46 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Ravenstone Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,933 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 18,521 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.7% of Ravenstone Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ravenstone Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 180.3% in the first quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 7,498 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Steelhead Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, E Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% in the first quarter. E Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research set a $460.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alphabet from $418.00 to $411.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $410.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $356.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business's fifty day moving average is $355.82 and its 200 day moving average is $337.95. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.70 and a fifty-two week high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.Alphabet's revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI and cloud growth are supporting the stock. Investors are responding to evidence that Alphabet’s large AI investments can drive revenue and profits. Google Cloud continues to be a key valuation driver, while the company’s custom AI chips are increasingly viewed as credible alternatives to Nvidia’s products. Alphabet and Amazon custom AI chips

Investors are responding to evidence that Alphabet’s large AI investments can drive revenue and profits. Google Cloud continues to be a key valuation driver, while the company’s custom AI chips are increasingly viewed as credible alternatives to Nvidia’s products. Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals and bullish positioning remain supportive. Alphabet recently reported quarterly revenue of $119.8 billion, up 24.2% year over year, and exceeded consensus EPS expectations. Analysts remain broadly positive, while investors purchased approximately 275,667 call options Friday—about 33% above average daily call volume.

Alphabet recently reported quarterly revenue of $119.8 billion, up 24.2% year over year, and exceeded consensus EPS expectations. Analysts remain broadly positive, while investors purchased approximately 275,667 call options Friday—about 33% above average daily call volume. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise AI partnerships could expand Google Cloud demand. Alphabet’s Gemini models are being integrated into Oracle’s enterprise software, and the company is reportedly backing financing for an Anthropic data center. These developments could generate additional demand for Alphabet’s cloud infrastructure and AI services.

Alphabet’s Gemini models are being integrated into Oracle’s enterprise software, and the company is reportedly backing financing for an Anthropic data center. These developments could generate additional demand for Alphabet’s cloud infrastructure and AI services. Neutral Sentiment: Capital spending remains the central investment debate. Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to $195 billion–$205 billion. The spending is intended to capture AI demand, but investors are watching whether future revenue growth will justify the scale of the investment.

Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to $195 billion–$205 billion. The spending is intended to capture AI demand, but investors are watching whether future revenue growth will justify the scale of the investment. Negative Sentiment: AI spending is weighing on cash flow. A sharp increase in infrastructure investment reportedly pushed free cash flow negative in the latest quarter, while rising memory and data-center costs could increase future depreciation and pressure margins. AI buildout costs

A sharp increase in infrastructure investment reportedly pushed free cash flow negative in the latest quarter, while rising memory and data-center costs could increase future depreciation and pressure margins. Negative Sentiment: Google withdrew its Earth AI feature after misinformation concerns. The one-day-old feature allowed fabricated AI images inside Google Earth, and its cancellation highlights reputational and product-governance risks. Google Earth AI feature cancellation

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $2,232,808.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here