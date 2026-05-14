Rayburn West Financial Services LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Rayburn West Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,951 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Amundi boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 42,295,492 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,094,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 931.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,027,708 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $226,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249,373 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 222.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,846,868 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $170,076,000 after buying an additional 4,725,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AT&T by 23.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,472,780 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $691,111,000 after buying an additional 4,613,259 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm's 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

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