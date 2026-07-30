RBF Capital LLC Invests $1.74 Million in RH $RH

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.07% of RH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of RH by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 174 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carlos Alberini acquired 11,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.90 per share, with a total value of $1,832,329.20. Following the acquisition, the director owned 32,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,371. The trade was a 54.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $411,835.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,539.20. The trade was a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 132,749 shares of company stock valued at $21,856,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.90% of the company's stock.

RH Stock Down 0.3%

RH stock opened at $177.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96. RH has a 1-year low of $106.30 and a 1-year high of $257.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $159.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.88.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.12) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $800.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $792.55 million. RH had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 423.79%. RH's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key RH News

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: RH’s most recent quarterly results modestly exceeded expectations, with revenue of $800.3 million versus an $792.6 million consensus estimate and a loss of $1.97 per share versus an expected loss of $2.12. This offers limited support for the shares, although the results were released in June rather than during the current news window.

RH’s most recent quarterly results modestly exceeded expectations, with revenue of $800.3 million versus an $792.6 million consensus estimate and a loss of $1.97 per share versus an expected loss of $2.12. This offers limited support for the shares, although the results were released in June rather than during the current news window. Neutral Sentiment: The report on Capitol Meridian’s investment in RH Aero Systems does not concern Restoration Hardware Holdings and should not be interpreted as news for RH. Capitol Meridian to invest in aviation services firm RH Aero Systems

The report on Capitol Meridian’s investment in RH Aero Systems does not concern Restoration Hardware Holdings and should not be interpreted as news for RH. Neutral Sentiment: Red Hill Minerals’ royalty and exploration update relates to Red Hill Iron Limited ASX: RHI , not RH. Red Hill Minerals Lifts Royalty Income and Expands Exploration Portfolio

Red Hill Minerals’ royalty and exploration update relates to Red Hill Iron Limited , not RH. Negative Sentiment: RH’s latest reported revenue declined 1.7% year over year, while the company posted a quarterly loss. Those results remain a fundamental overhang, particularly given RH’s premium valuation and elevated leverage, despite the earnings beat.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RH from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RH from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on RH from $283.00 to $202.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on RH from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $171.71.

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RH Company Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

Further Reading

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