RDA Financial Network Has $7.62 Million Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 1.7% of RDA Financial Network's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. RDA Financial Network's holdings in ASML were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in ASML by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morningstar cut ASML to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,970.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Trading Up 0.8%

ASML opened at $1,642.52 on Tuesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $684.24 and a 1-year high of $1,999.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,762.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,542.35.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 44.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. ASML's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.62%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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