Readystate Asset Management LP Grows Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services Inc $AMN

Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN - Free Report) by 127.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,115 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 44,337 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP owned 0.20% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 49.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company's stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $34.41 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company's 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 3,681 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $114,368.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $556,681.19. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $19.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc NYSE: AMN is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

Further Reading

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