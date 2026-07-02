Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,907 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 23,297 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Realty Income were worth $26,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 68.7% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Realty Income

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income’s new data-center joint venture could expand its growth runway and add exposure to a high-demand digital infrastructure market.

Realty Income’s new data-center joint venture could expand its growth runway and add exposure to a high-demand digital infrastructure market. Positive Sentiment: The JV starts with more than $6 billion in seed assets and is designed around long-duration leases to investment-grade tenants, which may support stable income growth.

The JV starts with more than $6 billion in seed assets and is designed around long-duration leases to investment-grade tenants, which may support stable income growth. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced that it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on August 5, keeping investors focused on upcoming operating results.

The company announced that it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on August 5, keeping investors focused on upcoming operating results. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles highlighted Realty Income as a dividend stock to watch, but these mentions are not likely to materially move the shares on their own.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.77.

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Realty Income Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE O opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is 266.39%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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