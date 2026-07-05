Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 19,033 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Realty Income were worth $18,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $27,000. EFG International AG bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 68.7% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income announced its 135th dividend increase, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable monthly income stock and underscoring continued dividend growth. Article Title

Realty Income announced its 135th dividend increase, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable monthly income stock and underscoring continued dividend growth. Positive Sentiment: Several new articles pitched Realty Income as a top REIT for passive income, which can attract income-oriented investors seeking stable monthly cash flow. Article Title

Several new articles pitched Realty Income as a top REIT for passive income, which can attract income-oriented investors seeking stable monthly cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also highlighted Realty Income’s ongoing appeal to retirees and long-term passive-income investors, keeping the stock in focus as a defensive dividend name. Article Title

Coverage also highlighted Realty Income’s ongoing appeal to retirees and long-term passive-income investors, keeping the stock in focus as a defensive dividend name. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced that it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 5, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch. Article Title

The company announced that it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 5, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch. Neutral Sentiment: A brokerages note said Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold,” suggesting Wall Street remains constructive but not especially aggressive on the shares. Article Title

A brokerages note said Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold,” suggesting Wall Street remains constructive but not especially aggressive on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: One article discussed Realty Income’s data center partnership strategy, which could expand growth over time but remains a longer-term thesis rather than an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:O opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The business's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is presently 266.39%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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