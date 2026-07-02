Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 18,939 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $51,647,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after acquiring an additional 375,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $17,128,100,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $403.07.

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Tesla Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $425.30 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $288.77 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business's fifty day moving average price is $407.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 390.18, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

More Tesla News

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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