Regal Partners Ltd Sells 5,262 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Regal Partners Ltd lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,857 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 5,262 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Regal Partners Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Regal Partners Ltd's holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 196,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $3,832,277.26. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 600,465 shares of company stock worth $16,228,202 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly fundamentals are supporting the rebound. Alphabet reported 24.2% year-over-year revenue growth to $119.8 billion, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and Search grew 17%. Analysts continue to see substantial long-term growth from AI adoption, cloud demand and advertising. Alphabet quarterly performance

Alphabet reported 24.2% year-over-year revenue growth to $119.8 billion, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and Search grew 17%. Analysts continue to see substantial long-term growth from AI adoption, cloud demand and advertising. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly bullish. Alphabet retains a “Buy” consensus, with reported price targets well above recent trading levels. Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” while some analysts raised longer-term EPS estimates. Alphabet analyst ratings

Alphabet retains a “Buy” consensus, with reported price targets well above recent trading levels. Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” while some analysts raised longer-term EPS estimates. Positive Sentiment: Institutional demand provides a counterweight to recent selling. Asset Management One added approximately 117,000 GOOGL shares, and Ethic Inc. disclosed a new position worth an estimated $227.5 million in Alphabet’s Class A shares. These moves reinforce the view that the pullback may offer a long-term entry point. Institutional Alphabet holdings

Asset Management One added approximately 117,000 GOOGL shares, and Ethic Inc. disclosed a new position worth an estimated $227.5 million in Alphabet’s Class A shares. These moves reinforce the view that the pullback may offer a long-term entry point. Neutral Sentiment: AI investment remains the key investor debate. Alphabet’s $195 billion–$205 billion 2026 capital-expenditure outlook is intended to support rapidly expanding cloud and AI demand, but the spending has pressured free cash flow and increased expectations for future monetization.

Alphabet’s $195 billion–$205 billion 2026 capital-expenditure outlook is intended to support rapidly expanding cloud and AI demand, but the spending has pressured free cash flow and increased expectations for future monetization. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory liabilities are growing. Following a $1 billion European Digital Markets Act fine, rivals may seek up to $10 billion in private damages, potentially adding financial and operational pressure to Google’s European businesses. European lawsuits against Google

Following a $1 billion European Digital Markets Act fine, rivals may seek up to $10 billion in private damages, potentially adding financial and operational pressure to Google’s European businesses. Negative Sentiment: Insider and fund selling remain caution signals. Alphabet’s chief accounting officer sold shares, while Provident Trust and Resona Asset Management reduced their GOOG positions. These transactions are relatively small or portfolio-related, but they may weigh on sentiment after the earnings-driven pullback.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. DZ Bank raised shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $460.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $410.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $335.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.70 and a fifty-two week high of $404.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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