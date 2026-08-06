Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 12,398 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,402,995,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,001,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,332,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,073 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 686.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,807,512 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $831,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195,862 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,301,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,190,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $493,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8%

DLR stock opened at $195.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 94.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.23 and a twelve month high of $208.14. The stock's 50 day moving average is $184.78 and its 200-day moving average is $182.86.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.77). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 11.80%.The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 236.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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