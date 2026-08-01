Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 332,600 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW - Free Report) by 1,875.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,333 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 332,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of ACI Worldwide worth $14,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,813,150 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $115,364,000 after purchasing an additional 344,358 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,336,124 shares of the technology company's stock worth $123,277,000 after purchasing an additional 107,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,188,415 shares of the technology company's stock worth $104,628,000 after purchasing an additional 123,928 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $94,186,000 after purchasing an additional 186,149 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,816,588 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $86,851,000 after purchasing an additional 861,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Research raised ACI Worldwide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded ACI Worldwide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $64.00.

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ACI Worldwide Stock Down 0.6%

ACIW stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.51%.The business had revenue of $425.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide NASDAQ: ACIW is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company's platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.

ACI's modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.

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