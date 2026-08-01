Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 971,463 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 971,463 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $16,223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.58% of American Eagle Outfitters at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,243 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 105,726 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,238.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,551 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 48,624 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 349.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 538,681 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 418,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David M. Sable sold 5,779 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $99,572.17. Following the sale, the director owned 53,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,477.63. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $48,498.84. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,563 shares of company stock valued at $196,599. Insiders own 8.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $22.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.91.

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American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.31. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. American Eagle Outfitters's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc NYSE: AEO is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company's flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

Further Reading

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