Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,510 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 86,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.85% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $75,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 322.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $92.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 3.2%

ANF opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.89. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a twelve month low of $65.45 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.10.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.34%.Abercrombie & Fitch's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co NYSE: ANF is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

See Also

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