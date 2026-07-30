Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $25.24 Million Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services Inc $AMN

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN - Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376,341 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 463,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.55% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $25,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 54.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 51,737 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.00.

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AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 0.8%

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.41.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The firm's revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 3,681 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $114,368.67. Following the sale, the director owned 17,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $556,681.19. This trade represents a 17.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc NYSE: AMN is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

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