Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $26.18 Million Stock Holdings in Laureate Education $LAUR

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,400 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Laureate Education worth $26,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,605,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,506,000 after buying an additional 105,712 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,384,000 after buying an additional 915,358 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,266,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,315,000 after acquiring an additional 811,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,827,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,516,000 after acquiring an additional 123,525 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education Price Performance

Laureate Education stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $265.06 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LAUR shares. Zacks Research downgraded Laureate Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $41.50 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Laureate Education from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $34.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Laureate Education

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc NASDAQ: LAUR is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

Further Reading

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