Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $78.13 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,660 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Comfort Systems USA worth $78,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,015.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $1,728.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,835.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,568.67. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $648.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.45 by $2.08. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.77%.Comfort Systems USA's revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total value of $13,094,949.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 62,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at $121,401,904.05. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,252,670.88. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Comfort Systems USA

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Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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