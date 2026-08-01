Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $15.24 Million in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,507 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $15,237,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,103.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $900.00 target price (down from $1,200.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $966.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Caterpillar to report year-over-year growth in both earnings and revenue for the quarter ending June 2026. Results are scheduled for August 4 before the market opens, creating a potential catalyst for a rebound if the company exceeds expectations or raises its outlook. Caterpillar is Set to Report Q2 Earnings

Analysts expect Caterpillar to report year-over-year growth in both earnings and revenue for the quarter ending June 2026. Results are scheduled for August 4 before the market opens, creating a potential catalyst for a rebound if the company exceeds expectations or raises its outlook. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and long-term investors view the recent selloff as an attractive entry point before earnings, citing Caterpillar’s industrial exposure and potential infrastructure and power-grid demand. Here's Why Caterpillar Is a Buy Before Earnings

Some analysts and long-term investors view the recent selloff as an attractive entry point before earnings, citing Caterpillar’s industrial exposure and potential infrastructure and power-grid demand. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar plans to invest up to $10 million in Illinois operations to develop manufacturing talent and strengthen its future workforce. The move supports long-term production capacity and workforce development, although it is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Caterpillar invests to develop manufacturing talent in Illinois

Caterpillar plans to invest up to $10 million in Illinois operations to develop manufacturing talent and strengthen its future workforce. The move supports long-term production capacity and workforce development, although it is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings estimates point to year-over-year improvement, but investors are also watching operating metrics such as order trends, margins, construction activity and management’s guidance for the rest of 2026. Unlocking Q2 Potential of Caterpillar

Pre-earnings estimates point to year-over-year improvement, but investors are also watching operating metrics such as order trends, margins, construction activity and management’s guidance for the rest of 2026. Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from “outperform” to “neutral” and cut its price target to $900 from $1,200. The firm cited growing backlash and uncertainty surrounding data-center construction, which could weaken a major source of expected equipment demand. Baird Just Downgraded Caterpillar Stock

Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from “outperform” to “neutral” and cut its price target to $900 from $1,200. The firm cited growing backlash and uncertainty surrounding data-center construction, which could weaken a major source of expected equipment demand. Negative Sentiment: The stock has declined for six consecutive weeks from its 2026 high, reflecting reduced confidence in growth expectations and heightened sensitivity to the upcoming earnings report. Caterpillar stock has slumped

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE CAT opened at $815.73 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.46 and a 1-year high of $1,073.46. The company has a market capitalization of $375.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57. The stock's 50 day moving average is $924.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $811.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total transaction of $4,982,055.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,471,789.82. This trade represents a 37.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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