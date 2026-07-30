Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $27.25 Million in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wormser Freres Gestion boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 54 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $569.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $557.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $518.55 and a 1-year high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. The business's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $749.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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